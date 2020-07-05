HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hawkin's County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old who has been missing since Saturday, May 2.

Natalie Pishner, 14, was last seen in Hawkins County, possibly wearing a gray Myrtle Beach sweatshirt. Officials said she is white with brown eyes and brown hair, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Anyone who believes they have seen Natalie and anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at (423) 272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

