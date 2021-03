The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver as 61-year-old Donna Adams of Surgoinsville.

A woman is dead after her car was swept off the road Sunday afternoon and was taken downstream along Housewright Hollow Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver as 61-year-old Donna Adams of Surgoinsville.

According to the report, the vehicle Adams was driving was swept downstream under a bridge at Housewright Hollow Road near Hickman Hollow Road just after 4:30 p.m.

THP said that Adams was found approximately 20 yards from her vehicle.