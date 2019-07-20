Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler is commending two deputies who went above and beyond the call of duty to help a family in need Thursday.

Spangler said Lt. Tammy Brummitt and Detective Anthony Riddle were investigating a missing child case. After they located the girl and returned her to her mother, the two noticed there was no food or air conditioner at the home.

Spangler said both immediately went out and used their personal money to buy food to ensure the mother and her four children wouldn't go hungry. Spangler said Brummitt also bought an air conditioner for the home, and the two installed it later that evening.

"These two detectives exemplify the heart behind the badge," Spangler said. "I want to personally commend them for a job well done locating the missing juvenile and for their generosity and compassion toward this mother and her four children."