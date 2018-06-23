If you were in Maryville this Saturday, you might have heard some sizzling sounds and the smell of barbecue.

That's because the 12th annual Big Barbecue Bash was going on in Founder's Square. 2018 marked the fifth year the Kansas City Barbecue Society sanctioned this event.

36 teams competed in cooking contests for meats like chicken, pork, ribs and brisket. Winners got a combined $10,000, with the grand prize total worth $2000.

Gordon McRay, a member of the Hogtown Barbecue team, believes the event was a great opportunity to connect with others who had a similar interest in barbecue.

"Just out doing some barbecue and having a good time," McRay said. "Meeting a lot of good people and everybody that runs this circuit is very good. They help you out as much as they can."

The event has raised more than $150,000 since 2007.

