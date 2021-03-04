House fire in Jefferson County leaves one family displaced; home a total loss

Fire crews were on the scene for two hours this morning. An investigation is ongoing.

NEW MARKET, Tenn. — The New Market Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Old Dandridge Pike shortly after 5:40 a.m. Saturday, after reports of a home fire.

One trailer was fully engulfed and is a total loss. A second trailer suffered damage due to heat.

Lt. David Pittman with New Market Volunteer Fire Department, said one family is displaced following the fire.

The families inside both trailers woke up to the fire, but safely evacuated.

20-30 firefighters were on scene for almost two hours this morning.

Rural Metro and Northview Fire responded in addition to New Market Volunteer Fire Department.