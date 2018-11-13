Knoxville's latest forecast is making it quite simple to stay inside, keep warm and take a break from your social life. But, a local Psychologist says those are all things you shouldn't do to avoid what's called Seasonal Affective Disorder.

With the fall season comes beautiful changing leaves and brisk temperatures.

"It's a lot easier to stay in bed and get off your schedule a little bit," Megan Kleesculte said as she was walking down Gay Street.

It also brings shorter days filled with rain and freezing temperatures that can dampen your mood.

"Seasonal Affective Disorder is an off shoot of depressive disorder, but it only effects you in the winter months," Katheryn Perkel, a Clinical Psychologist, said.

Seasonal Affective Disorder can set in when your circadian rhythm, or your bodies internal clock, is derailed, effecting your sleep. Some witness this when the days become shorter.

"It leads to drops of our natural level of melatonin and serotonin," Dr. Perkel said.

Dr. Katheryn Perkel is a Psychologist, but that doesn't mean she's immune.

"I am with you Knoxville! Like all the people feeling sad, cold and isolated. I feel that way too," Dr. Perkel said.

Dr. Perkel said there's not a big distinction between Seasonal Affective Disorder and just feeling down, but said there are things you can do to help brighten your day.

"We need that fresh air like all the other animals on the planet and we don't get that in the winter time," Dr. Perkel said.

She recommended a heat lamp and getting outside wether there's sun or not.

"Sometimes you just have to acknowledge and bring space to the feeling because we all feel that way," Dr. Perkel said.

Dr. Perkel said all people are impacted differently when it comes to Seasonal Affective Disorder and if you aren't feeling better she recommends maybe seeing a psychiatrist during the winter months to up your spirit.

