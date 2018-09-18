Members of the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley drove to another shelter in Chattanooga Monday to help care for animals displaced by Hurricane Florence.

"It's definitely a heartbreaking situation. It's frustrating at the same time," Gwen Shablik, the Marketing Coordinator fot the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, said.

A group of nearly 20 cats and dogs were first taken to a shelter in Chattanooga, and now their new home is the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley in Knoxville.

"We are actually on call now for placement of animals that have been left behind as well," Shablik said.

The new animals are up for adoption and fostering. Sammy Lazarus picked up one of the puppies Monday to foster her.

"I can't wait to cuddle her omg I'm so excited," Lazarus said.

Lazarus will foster the puppy for a week.

"I just don't want this little guy to be stuck in a cage for a week. It could be in a loving home getting used to the real world seeing what his future could look like," Lazarus said.

The moment became even sweeter when Lazarus found out where the pup came from.

"I'm from South Carolina, so my home and a bunch of others were effected pretty badly so that makes me really happy," she said.

When it comes to naming the puppy, "Oh my gosh, Florence would actually be so cute," Lazarus said.

As one animal leaves, many more are left waiting and hoping the next person that walks in will be their new owner. Until then, caretakers said the new animals will be getting a lot of hugs, kisses and snuggles.

The Humane Society has started a "feed it forward" fundraiser to help animals effected by Florence.

If you want to help you can send food and supplies to the shelter's lobby.

