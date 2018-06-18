No snow on the mountain? That's snow problem for Ober Gatlinburg.

The ski slope turns into an amusement park when the weather gets hot.

"The atmosphere here in the summer is a little bit different," said Marketing Director Kate Barido.

There are people walking around in shorts, sinking puts on the newly redesigned mini golf course, or chasing thrills on the ski mountain coaster on any given hot summer day.

This summer, the park added two new attractions; rock climbing and ice bumper cars.

"We decided this year to add a rock climbing wall because it challenges people, and it's also just really fun," Barido said.

The new ice bumper cars are also a hit.

The buoyant cars take over half of the ice rink, while the ice skaters occupy the other half. Barido says it's been popular since they opened it two weeks ago.

