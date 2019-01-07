KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The new Miss Tennessee, Brianna Mason has a powerful message for what many are calling a historic moment in Miss Tennessee history.

"This is for every little girl who's been told they can't do something because of their skin color or because of what they look like, this is for them," Mason said.

Mason said since the moment her name was called last night, she has received nothing but love and support from people across the county.

"Everyone's been so supportive and really happy for me," she said.

Miss Tennessee

But when she recalls the moment she looked out into the crowd, she remembers looking directly at the woman who helped make it all possible; her mother.

"She is the reason I'm here today she has given me everything that I've ever needed or wanted in life," she said.

But for the 23-year-old Nashville native, it is not about her.

"There are portraits of Miss Tennessee and none of them look like me, so I set a goal to make sure I'm represented," she said. "I set a goal to make sure that I'm represented and little girls who look like me are represented and they can do anything they set their minds to."

Brianna Mason

According to the Miss America Executive Director, Mason is the first African American woman to win the Miss Tennessee crown.

"I am so lucky to be the girl that made history but this is all bigger than me, this is bigger than me," she said.

While she's still soaking in the moment, Mason knows there are big things ahead.

"So far we don't know when Miss America is gonna be or when but we're gonna hit the ground running," she said.

Regardless of what the future looks like she said she wants every girl to know their light can shine too because making history is something she believes we all have the power to do.

"You can make history yourself," she said. "I'm just so excited and so humble to have been that person," she said.

