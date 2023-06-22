Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon visits fire department after newborn surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box

Last month, a newborn was surrendered at the fire department's Baby Box. The newborn is now with his "forever family."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Around a month ago, a newborn was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box located at a Knoxville Fire Department station.

The newborn was left at Station 17 just after midnight on May 27, off Western Avenue. More than two weeks later, the newborn boy was home with a new family. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon visited the fire department on Thursday and met with some of the crew who gave the newborn medical care.

"The fact that it was maybe five minutes away is really key. I hope this positive outcome can be an inspiration to other communities to consider having a Baby Box of their own," said Kincannon.

In Tennessee, a mother can surrender her unharmed newborn to designated facilities within two weeks of birth without fear of being prosecuted under the Safe Haven Law. The Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow mothers to keep their anonymity while doing so.