As East Tennessee gears up for the cooler weather, there are many fall festivities available for all ages.

There are 24 agritourism options in the area which may include a combination of hay rides, pumpkin patches or corn mazes.

While children have many corn mazes and pumpkin patches to choose from, adults have their fair share of fall activities.

Many of East Tennessee's agritourism farms are expanding their customer base by including activities just for grownups. These activities include dinners featuring local foods, live music, wine tastings and more.

Farms may also offer a variety of group activities such as "glamping" in themed campers, textile dyeing and cheese making.

Through mid-October the Tennessee grape harvest will be at its peak allowing visitors to participate in educational winery tours.

The tours offer visitors a chance to see farm-to-bottle procedures like harvesting, delivering and crushing of the grapes.

Find nearby agritourism farms, wineries, and all kinds of fall events at PickTnProducts.org and with the Pick TN mobile app. Pick Tennessee is the service of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to connect customers to local farm products.

Navigate through our map which includes hay rides and pumpkin patches across the area below:

Hay Rides

Blount County

Circle A Farm , 2349 Jericho Road, Maryville, TN, 37803

Maple Lane Farms ,1040 Maple Lane, Greenback, TN, 37742

Cocke County

Hicks Family Farm , 380 Wilton Springs Road, Newport, TN, 37821

Cumberland County

Autumn Acres , 1096 Baier Road, Crossville, TN, 38571

Fentress County

Edwards Amazing Acres , 1139 Ernest Norris Rd, Jamestown, TN, 38556

Greene County

McMillan Farms , 495 McMillan Road, Mosheim, TN, 37818

Myers Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze/ Myers Greenhouse , 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, TN, 37711

Hamilton County

Chattanooga Corn Maze , 9521 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, Ooltewah, TN, 37363

Old McDonald's Farm , 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, TN, 37373

Hancock County

Friendly Farm , 1104 Rebel Hollow Road, Tazewell, TN, 37879

Jefferson County

Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze , 2805 Renfro Road, Jefferson City, TN, 37760

Echo Valley Farms , 1458 Groseclose Road, New Market, TN, 37820

Knox County

Fruit and Berry Patch , 4407 McCloud Road, Knoxville, TN, 37938

Oakes Farm , 8240 Corryton Road, Corryton, TN, 37721

Loudon County

Deep Well Farm , 9567 Hwy 11, Lenoir CIty, TN, 37772

The Howard Farms , 1675 Malone Road, Loudon, TN, 37774

McMinn County

Guthrie Farms , 490 County Road 67, Riceville, TN, 37370

Mayfield Farm & Nursery , 257 Highway 307, Athens, TN, 37303

Sevier County

Kyker Farms , 938 Alder Branch Road, Sevierville, TN, 37876

Sweet Maize N Grace , 472 North Rogers Road, Seymour, TN, 37865

Union County

Lost Creek Corn Maze , 421 Big Valley Road, Sharps Chapel, TN, 37866

Pumpkin Patches

Blount County

Maple Lane Farms , 1040 Maple Lane, Greenback, TN, 37742

Cumberland County

Autumn Acres , 1096 Baier Road, Crossville, TN, 38571

Greene County

Myers Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze/ Myers Greenhouse , 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, TN, 37711

Jefferson County

Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze , 2805 Renfro Road, Jefferson City, TN, 37760

More Than Plants , 2525 West Highway 11-E, Strawberry Plains, TN, 37871

Knox County

Fruit and Berry Patch , 4407 McCloud Road, Knoxville, TN, 37938

Oakes Farm , 8240 Corryton Road, Corryton, TN, 37721

McMinn County

Guthrie Farms , 490 County Road 67, Riceville, TN, 37370

Mayfield Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival , 257 Hwy 307, Athens, TN, 37303

Monroe County

Coker Creek Village , 12528 Highway 68, Tellico Plains, TN, 37385

Living Life Farms , 513 Seed Tick Road, Philadelphia, TN, 37846

Sevier County

Kyker Farms , 938 Alder Branch Road, Sevierville, TN, 37876

