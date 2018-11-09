As East Tennessee gears up for the cooler weather, there are many fall festivities available for all ages.
There are 24 agritourism options in the area which may include a combination of hay rides, pumpkin patches or corn mazes.
While children have many corn mazes and pumpkin patches to choose from, adults have their fair share of fall activities.
Many of East Tennessee's agritourism farms are expanding their customer base by including activities just for grownups. These activities include dinners featuring local foods, live music, wine tastings and more.
Farms may also offer a variety of group activities such as "glamping" in themed campers, textile dyeing and cheese making.
Through mid-October the Tennessee grape harvest will be at its peak allowing visitors to participate in educational winery tours.
The tours offer visitors a chance to see farm-to-bottle procedures like harvesting, delivering and crushing of the grapes.
Find nearby agritourism farms, wineries, and all kinds of fall events at PickTnProducts.org and with the Pick TN mobile app. Pick Tennessee is the service of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to connect customers to local farm products.
Navigate through our map which includes hay rides and pumpkin patches across the area below:
Hay Rides
Blount County
Circle A Farm, 2349 Jericho Road, Maryville, TN, 37803
Maple Lane Farms,1040 Maple Lane, Greenback, TN, 37742
Cocke County
Hicks Family Farm, 380 Wilton Springs Road, Newport, TN, 37821
Cumberland County
Autumn Acres, 1096 Baier Road, Crossville, TN, 38571
Fentress County
Edwards Amazing Acres, 1139 Ernest Norris Rd, Jamestown, TN, 38556
Greene County
McMillan Farms, 495 McMillan Road, Mosheim, TN, 37818
Myers Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze/ Myers Greenhouse, 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, TN, 37711
Hamilton County
Chattanooga Corn Maze, 9521 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, Ooltewah, TN, 37363
Old McDonald's Farm, 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, TN, 37373
Hancock County
Friendly Farm, 1104 Rebel Hollow Road, Tazewell, TN, 37879
Jefferson County
Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze, 2805 Renfro Road, Jefferson City, TN, 37760
Echo Valley Farms, 1458 Groseclose Road, New Market, TN, 37820
Knox County
Fruit and Berry Patch, 4407 McCloud Road, Knoxville, TN, 37938
Oakes Farm, 8240 Corryton Road, Corryton, TN, 37721
Loudon County
Deep Well Farm, 9567 Hwy 11, Lenoir CIty, TN, 37772
The Howard Farms, 1675 Malone Road, Loudon, TN, 37774
McMinn County
Guthrie Farms, 490 County Road 67, Riceville, TN, 37370
Mayfield Farm & Nursery, 257 Highway 307, Athens, TN, 37303
Sevier County
Kyker Farms, 938 Alder Branch Road, Sevierville, TN, 37876
Sweet Maize N Grace, 472 North Rogers Road, Seymour, TN, 37865
Union County
Lost Creek Corn Maze, 421 Big Valley Road, Sharps Chapel, TN, 37866
Pumpkin Patches
Blount County
Cumberland County
Greene County
Jefferson County
More Than Plants, 2525 West Highway 11-E, Strawberry Plains, TN, 37871
Knox County
McMinn County
Monroe County
Coker Creek Village, 12528 Highway 68, Tellico Plains, TN, 37385
Living Life Farms, 513 Seed Tick Road, Philadelphia, TN, 37846
Sevier County
