A teacher in Jefferson County has been suspended following an incident that the school system said happened in an elementary classroom last week.

Director of Schools Shane Johnston did not describe the incident, but said it occurred in the teacher's classroom at Talbott Elementary School on Aug. 9, and the principal began an investigation on Friday.

The teacher has not been named and Johnston said they were suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority and we work hard to create a culture where school is the safe space that students need in order to grow and mature," he said.

Johnston said the school system could not make any other comments at this time, but said he's confident the investigation will be finished in a timely manner.