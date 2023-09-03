Johnson City LGBTQ club issues statewide drag brunch challenge in response to new law

New Beginnings plans to host its drag brunch on March 26, and to donate all the money to combat gun violence.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A Johnson City LGBTQ nightclub is issuing a challenge to venues across Tennessee to host drag brunches for families. It’s meant to send a message after Tennessee lawmakers banned public drag shows, starting in July.

"Drag queens are not the person kids should be afraid of," said Ron Adkins, a bartender there. "Guns in school are what kids are routinely afraid of."

The new law bans drag in public or around kids if it "appeals to the prurient interest." Another bill would require paid performers to get a permit, and would specifically bar minors from attending events with drag performers. Supporters say it keeps sexually explicit content away from kids, but others argue drag isn't sexually explicit.

“Who decides what is of a sexual nature?” Adkins asked. “Most drag queens dress in layers, wearing body suits or padding. It's rare to see a drag queen not dressed in multiple layers.”

The owner of New Beginnings has reached out to venues across the state. Though they haven't worked out the details just yet, he hopes others will host drag brunches too and send a message to lawmakers.

“Children routinely come with their families on Sundays and participate in tipping the drag queens,” Adkins said of the brunches.

He believes the new law isn't about drag but is about a larger goal to target LGBTQ people.