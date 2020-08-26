Morristown Police looking for missing 28-year-old man

Joseph William Ricker is homeless and was last known to be staying in Morristown, according to his family.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Investigators in Morristown are looking for a 28-year-old man who hasn't been seen by his family since March.

Joseph William Ricker is homeless and was last known to be staying in Morristown, according to his family.

Ricker is a white male, 5’ 9” tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has no known vehicle and detectives are unsure if he is still in the area.