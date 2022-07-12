KUB: Power outages reported for around 5,100 customers as storms roll through East Tennessee

Many counties of East Tennessee were placed in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning on July 12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Storms passed through much of East Tennessee Tuesday evening, bringing gusty winds and pouring rain across the area. As storms passed through, the Knoxville Utilities Board also said several customers lost power.

At around 9 p.m. they said 5,177 customers lost power. Outages were reported across the county, with clusters on the west and south sides and hundreds reported in Northeast Knox County. KUB also reported several outages in Union County, north of Maynardville.

Customers can report power outages online, through the KUB website.