A program aiming to help women create a fresh start is getting a facelift.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries created Serenity as a way to get women the resources they need. The program is free and tailored to women battling addiction, domestic violence, and homelessness.

Last year, it launched renovations to improve the program and build a new women's facility. The $1.6 million addition will allow KARM to help even more women start fresh.

"When a woman comes to a point that she's making a choice to turn her life around, that's what serenity does," said Burt Rose, KARM president and CEO.

Serenity is just one of KARM's many outreach services. KARM serves nearly a thousand meals a day and shelter to nearly 400 people a night.

