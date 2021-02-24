KCSO: 2 arrested after shooting at deputies, then leading them on chase through 4 counties

The chase continued through Knox County, Sevier, Jefferson and ended in Hamblen County, KCSO said.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said deputies were shot at after trying to perform a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer traveling East bound on Kingston Pike Wednesday morning.

KCSO said it happened around 2:27 a.m. and almost immediately the vehicle started shooting at the deputy.

After a chase began, additional shots were fired at deputies. The chase continued through Knox County, Sevier, Jefferson and ended in Hamblen County, KCSO said.

Spike strips were deployed and a deputy was able to get to safety to stop the suspects, according to KCSO.

KCSO said once the vehicle was stopped, two suspects were taken into custody at 3:04 a.m. without further incident.

Danny Kevin Chavis, 55, of Loudon Co. and Paige Nicole Nicholson, 38, of Loudon Co. will be transported back to Knox County.



Multiple charges are pending, as the investigation remains active at this time.