KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The fleet services manager for the Knox County Sheriff's Office has been put on paid leave amid an unspecified investigation.

Kimberly Glenn, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, confirmed the move of Ronnie Kidd over the weekend.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler put Kidd on administrative leave Friday, May 1, Glenn said, "pending the outcome of the investigation involving Mr. Kidd."

"Due to the fact this is an active and ongoing investigation, no other details can be released at this time."

Fleet Services personnel take care of the Sheriff's Office's vehicles. The department has its own garage.

Inmates also are given the chance to work on vehicles while in custody for training and work experience.