Kentucky Supreme Court denies AG Daniel Cameron's request to reinstate abortion laws

After filing his emergency appeal on Sunday, the state Supreme Court denied it Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s attempt to restore abortion laws in Kentucky has hit another roadblock.

This is the third time the attorney general has been blocked from halting abortions since a Jefferson Circuit Court Judge issued a temporary restraining order allowing them to resume. This blocks the trigger law that was supposed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to continue delaying enforcement of Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law is disappointing,” he said on Twitter. “We’ve not asked all three levels of Kentucky’s judiciary to allow these laws to take effect. Not a single judge at any level has suggested these laws are unconstitutional, yet we are unfortunately still prohibited from enforcing them.”

Cameron said he will not be deterred in defending the law and his team will make “a strong case” to get them reinstated.

He is expected to appear before the Jefferson Circuit Court on Wednesday as the ACLU of Kentucky has requested a temporary injunction to block the state’s law.

Abortion rights groups have argued Kentucky’s abortion bans violate rights to privacy, bodily autonomy and self-determination outline in sections one and two in the state’s constitution.

