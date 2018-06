The Knoxville Fire department is battling a fire at an apartment complex on Sevier Avenue in South Knoxville.

The apartments are located at the intersection with McClung Avenue and it appears to consist of two or three buildings.

Photos from the scene show flames shooting from one of the buildings.

There's no word on any injuries or what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

© 2018 WBIR