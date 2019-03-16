KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning fire in Old North Knoxville.

At 6:15 crews responded to 1424 Armstrong Avenue after receiving and emergency call made by the homeowners.

Knoxville Fire Department

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the large, historical home's center balcony. The property dates back to the 1800's. Captain DJ Corcoran says the home isn't a total loss.

The seven family members who lived there had already evacuated safely. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Knoxville Fire Department

Firefighters attacked the flames which were already climbing the exterior wall into the attic area.

A resident told firefighters he had extinguished a cigarette on the balcony earlier and that it may have led to the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause.