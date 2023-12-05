Knoxville Family Justice Center cuts ribbon on new 'kid-friendly floor'

Leaders at the center said women fleeing domestic violence may bring children to the center, and the new floor will help them stay together.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Often, women leaving situations involving domestic violence may bring their children to a location like the Family Justice Center. There, the women can safely go through the process of finding a counselor, reporting incidents to the police or filing restraining orders.

The Knoxville Family Justice Center opened a new "kid-friendly floor" in this building to help women who arrive with their children. The new floor is meant to make sure they are able to stay together while going through the process of leaving a situation involving domestic violence.

The floor provides kids with a place to go during the process, helping make sure they are not exposed to any abuse their mothers may have endured. In the room, they can watch a movie, play games or read books to pass the time.

"It's designed for the children and, that way, when a victim comes in and they don't want them to hear what they talk about, we can have the kids go in and play and be safe," said Kathryn Ellis, who works with the center.