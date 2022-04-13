Knox Area Urban League partners with UT College of Law for expungement clinic

Volunteers with the University of Tennessee Legal Clinic helped participants understand how they could restore voting rights, reinstate driver's licenses and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Navigating labyrinthian legal policies isn't just time-consuming for many people, it can also be costly. So, the Knoxville Area Urban League organized a monthly expungement clinic to help people trying to get their lives back on track.

They partnered with the University of Tennessee College of Law's UT Legal Clinic for the event. Volunteers met with people on Wednesday involved in the justice systems and discussed how they could get their lives on a good path. They showed people how they could restore voting rights, reinstate driver's licenses, get jobs and find affordable housing.

"We're really excited about providing that service to people, because a lot of the time, people don't know where to go," said Denise Carr, the director of workforce programs. "We make sure it's accessible, and they get quality information, and it's direct — one-on-one."

The clinic is held once per month, free of cost.

The Tennessee Expungement statute allows people with criminal records to file a petition to expunge all dismissed charges for free after the charge is dismissed and the court costs are paid. After 5 years, people can also file a motion to expunge up to two eligible low-level convictions.