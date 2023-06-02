KCSO patrol, corrections officers to receive raises

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some Knox County Sheriff's Office employees are receiving a raise.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler made the joint announcement Friday morning.
Corrections officers are receiving a 27% raise. Patrol officers are receiving a 12% raise. Starting patrol officers will be paid $51,100. Starting corrections officers will be paid $50,100.
29 positions in the Corrections Division will be cut.
The raises will take effect on July 1—if passed by the Knox County Commission.