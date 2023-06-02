x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

KCSO patrol, corrections officers to receive raises

Starting patrol officers will be paid $51,100. Starting corrections officers will be paid $50,100.
Credit: WBIR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some Knox County Sheriff's Office employees are receiving a raise. 

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler made the joint announcement Friday morning. 

Corrections officers are receiving a 27% raise. Patrol officers are receiving a 12% raise. Starting patrol officers will be paid $51,100. Starting corrections officers will be paid $50,100. 

29 positions in the Corrections Division will be cut. 

The raises will take effect on July 1—if passed by the Knox County Commission. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Knox Co. sheriff and mayor agree on deputy raise

Before You Leave, Check This Out