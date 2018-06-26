KNOX COUNTY - A woman is suing the Dollywood and a ride maker for $2 million, claiming she fears she was permanently injured by a water coaster at Splash Country.

Melissa Stone and her husband Shannan from Knox County filed suit in federal court last week against the Dollywood Company as well as the maker, ProSlide Technology, Inc.

In the lawsuit, she alleges she and her family were riding on the RiverRush Water Coaster at Splash Country in July 2017 when she was injured.

She claims she was thrown out of her seat and down into the raft, saying she heard her spine 'pop' -- and now she fears she's suffered permanent injuries.

The lawsuit alleges the ride, which opened during the 2013 summer season at Dollywood, was 'inherently flawed' and traveled too fast in spots. It also alleges Proslide Technology knew the ride had problems.

10News reached out to Dollywood for comment. Spokesman Pete Owens said they are aware of the lawsuit, but like other cases in the past -- said they don't comment on pending litigation.

Billed as a family thrill ride, the RiverRush Water Coaster is the first and only HydroMAGNETIC coaster in Tennessee, featuring a high-speed four-person raft ride with four booster sections.

