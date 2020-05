Cats and dogs being rescued after getting stuck in trees is the kind of stuff news fodder is made of... so what happens when it's a bird that gets stuck in a tree?

It happened Monday to Jackie, a gorgeous pet green-cheeked conure.

The Knoxville Police Department said animal officers helped rescue the bird after it flew into a tree at Sequoyah Hills Park and got stuck.

Jackie was safely rescued and returned -- and you can tell the owner was happy to have her back on his shoulder!