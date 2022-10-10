Did you feel it? Small 2.5-magnitude quake shakes up Farragut and West Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in West Knox County felt some tremors Sunday afternoon after a small earthquake shook up the area.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Farragut and Turkey Creek around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Hundreds of people reported feeling it to the USGS.
Small earthquakes like these are common around East Tennessee. We live in the East Tennessee Seismic Zone, a band that stretches from northeastern Alabama to southwestern Virginia. It's understood to be one of the most active quake zones in the United States.