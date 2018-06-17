The Knoxville Fire Department is working to put the flames out of a structure fire off Louisville Drive as of Saturday.

Firefighters at the scene say the building, Aquarium Life Support Systems, was unoccupied.

One firefighter had to be sent to a local hospital because of smoke inhalation and is expected to be fine, according to one firefighter at the scene.

KFD shared a video of firefighters putting the flames out on Twitter.

Firefighters are not sure how the fire started, but they know the fire started somewhere in the basement.

A stubborn fire to extinguish , now breaking through on the B side of building pic.twitter.com/oxl3g3jgDP — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) June 17, 2018

