The city of Knoxville is hosting a public meeting Wednesday night to get feedback on proposed improvements to a corridor of North Broadway.

The city held an open house back in August asking for ideas to make North Broadway at Hall of Fame Drive up to Cecil Avenue more inviting and accessible.

On Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, Toole Design Group will be sharing proposed designs based on those ideas.

The public will hear the benefits and drawbacks of each concept and be able to comment and ask questions.

The city is looking toward improving that section Broadway for both drivers and pedestrians in order to improve safety and efficiency.

“The existing intersection works for people who are coming from the north, but those who are approaching from the south have no options to get on Hall of Fame,” transportation engineer Jon Livengood said. “It’s also extremely uncomfortable to travel by foot or bicycle.”





