Person sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A person was sent to University of Tennessee Medical Center for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in East Knoxville.
According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at the 3800 block of Speedway Circle near where Rutledge Pike meets East Magnolia Avenue/Asheville Highway.
A firefighter at the scene also suffered a twisted ankle, authorities at the scene said.
KFD said the fire is under control. As of 5:45 p.m., crews continued to battle down remaining flames and hot spots.