Knoxville to give more than $194,000 to community groups for summer youth programs

At a City Council meeting Tuesday, city leaders unanimously approved distributing money for Summer Opportunity Youth Program grants.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eleven community groups across Knoxville will get a total of more than $194,000 to help them organize summer programs for young people across the city.

During a City Council meeting on May 3, city leaders unanimously approved distributing $194,108 for the grants. They are meant to help deter people between 12 years old and 21 years old from being involved in violent crime while out of school.

The city held an application process where community groups applied for the grants, showing how the money would be spent and detailing the kinds of programs they would develop.

The Bottom received $10,758 and said it would serve 15 students from July 5 through July 30 through its Sew It Sell It program. It will be the fourth year that The Bottom hosts the program, where young people create crafts and then put them up for sale during an event.

Meanwhile, Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee received $8,350 to establish two paid internships that would work up to 20 hours per week from June 6 through Sept. 2. They will be paid up to $15 per hour to support already-existing programming, according to the organization's application for the grants.

A full list of organizations receiving grants is available below.

Canvas Can Do Miracles: $20,000.00

Shora Foundation: $20,000.00

SEEED: $20,000.00

Two Bikes: $15,000.00

Sols Write House: $20,000.00

Karate Five Association: $20,000.00

YWCA: $20,000.00

My Daughters Journey: $20,000.00

Drums Up Guns Down: $20,000.00

Big Brothers Big Sisters: $8,350.80

The Bottom: $10,758.00