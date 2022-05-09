Knoxville Track Club running 3.4 miles in honor of kidnapped, killed Memphis woman

The Memphis Police Department said Tuesday Eliza Fletcher was found dead after she was kidnapped early Friday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Track Club said Wednesday they were running in honor of a 34-year-old woman who police said Tuesday was found dead in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department said Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped around 4 a.m. Friday while on an early morning run in the University of Memphis area. She was a mother and a junior kindergarten teacher, and the story of her death attracted national attention.

A 38-year-old man, Cleotha Abston, was charged with first-degree murder. He also faces charges for a separate incident the same day, before the kidnapping.

The Knoxville Track Club was especially impacted by Fletcher's kidnapping and death. They posted on social media that they were running 3.4 miles Wednesday in her memory, as part of their routine Wednesday Night Run. Members of the club also asked people to run on their own to honor Fletcher.

They said people across the U.S. and Canada responded to their request. Those runners said they would run the miles for her. It is longer than a usual 5K run, which usually ends up covering around 3.1 miles.

Anyone who wants to run with the Knoxville Track Club can find them at The Runners Market at 6 p.m. It is located at 4443 Kingston Pike. People are also invited to join them at Hard Knox Pizza after the run.