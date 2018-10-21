Knoxville — Knoxville Police are conducting an investigation after strange circumstances led to the death of a driver this morning.

Around 10:35 a.m, officers and investigators responded to the Cedar Bluff exit ramp from I-40 west. They say they received a call that the driver of a vehicle was struck by an unknown outside object causing his death.

Police say the driver had other passengers in the car and they were approaching the Cedar Bluff exit when the object penetrated the driver's side window and struck the driver.

KPD says passengers were able to maneuver the vehicle onto the exit where it rolled to a stop. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Multiple officers and investigators are currently on the scene investigating to determine what caused the incident. WBIR will continue to follow this and share additional information as the investigation continues.

