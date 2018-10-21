Knoxville — UPDATE: The Knoxville Police department believes they have discovered what actual struck and killed a motorist driving on Interstate 40 Sunday morning. The preliminary cause of the incident appears to be a metal wind skirt from a tractor-trailer that either broke off of an eastbound tractor-trailer and was thrown into the westbound lanes or the wind skirt had already come off from a truck and was thrown into the westbound lanes after being struck by another vehicle. The wind skirt hit the westbound vehicle in the driver's window causing the death of the driver. Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY: Knoxville Police are conducting an investigation after strange circumstances led to the death of a driver this morning.

Around 10:35 a.m, officers and investigators responded to the Cedar Bluff exit ramp from I-40 west. They say they received a call that the driver of a vehicle was struck by an unknown outside object causing his death.

Police say the driver had other passengers in the car and they were approaching the Cedar Bluff exit when the object penetrated the driver's side window and struck the driver.

KPD says passengers were able to maneuver the vehicle onto the exit where it rolled to a stop. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Multiple officers and investigators are currently on the scene investigating to determine what caused the incident. WBIR will continue to follow this and share additional information as the investigation continues.

