KNOXVILLE — A person is being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries and three others were taken to the hospital after a serious wreck on East Governor John Sevier Highway Wednesday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, a vehicle being driven by a 15-year-old male collided with a pickup truck.

KPD said the preliminary investigation revealed the teen's vehicle had attempted to make a left turn onto the Chapman Highway ramp into the path of the oncoming truck. The two collided and the teen's vehicle rolled, ejecting the front seat passenger.

KPD said the ejected passenger suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. The teen, rear passenger, and the driver of the pickup truck were also taken to the hospital with what KPD said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing and it will release more information as it becomes available.

