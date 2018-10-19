Knoxville — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a car on Western Avenue around 8:39 this morning, Oct. 19.

According to the Knoxville Police Department's preliminary investigation, the driver of a Kia Forte was turning west onto Western Avenue from the Cross Creek Apartments when the driver pulled into the path of the eastbound Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Knoxville resident Skyler Piety, slammed on his breaks and tried to avoid the Kia, but he could not stop in time, according to KPD.

The motorcycle hit the driver’s side of the Kia throwing Piety onto the car, according to KPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Piety was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Kia was transported to UT Medical Center where a blood sample was drawn, which is required by state law when involved in a fatal crash. She and her 3-year-old child were not injured, according to KPD.

