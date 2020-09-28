KPD: Man arrested after high-speed chase on I-40 West near Papermill Drive

KPD arrested Trevor Warren, 47, after a high-speed chase on I-40 West near Papermill Drive early Monday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after a high-speed chase in West Knoxville Monday.

KPD said the incident began when someone heard a gunshot outside of his window at the Morningside Gardens Apartments on McCalla Avenue around 5 a.m.

He also saw a white vehicle leaving the parking lot at a high-speed rate around 5 a.m., according to KPD.

KPD said the man who heard the gunshot got into his vehicle and called 911 to pursue the vehicle, which continued onto I-40 West.

Shortly after, officers responded to a White Dodge Avenger refusing to stop around I-40 West near Papermill Drive.

KPD said Treavor Warren, 47, took the Cedar Bluff exit and voluntarily stopped at the Weigel's at 328 North Cedar Bluff Road.

Warren was taken into custody without incident, according to KPD.

A K-9 Unit was called to the scene and numerous narcotics were found after searching the vehicle.

KPD said records showed the suspect had a revoke license from a DUI in 2017.

Warren was arrested and charged with schedule II, IV and VI drug violations, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.