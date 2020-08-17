KPD: Man arrested & charged after North Knoxville Family Dollar robbery Sunday morning

KPD said according to a store employee, Desteryn Arnold, 31, entered the store at 10:30 a.m. and demanded money, then pulled out a gun from his backpack.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested after a robbery at a Family Dollar on 1015 Heiskell Avenue in North Knoxville Sunday.

After the employee was not able to open the register, KPD said Arnold demanded the employee's car keys.

The employee gave Arnold the keys and he left in a maroon Ford Taurus, heading east on Heiskell Avenue.

After outrunning Knox County Sheriff's deputies in a car chase, KPD said deputies eventually found Arnold and the vehicle off Beaver Creek Drive.