The Knoxville Police Department investigated a fatal motorcycle crash early Monday morning near E. Hill Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man is dead after a motorcycle crash near downtown Knoxville.

Officers responded to the crash at 3 a.m. Monday. The motorcyclist was driving south on James White Parkway near E. Hill Avenue when they struck the inside wall, KPD said.

The driver was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to KPD.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.