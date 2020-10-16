KPD: Man killed in motorcycle crash near downtown Knoxville

Officers said the man, who was the only one on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department said a man died after a singe-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle near downtown Knoxville.

KPD said it happened at 12:15 a.m. Friday on Blackstock Avenue, near Hannah Avenue.

According to KPD, the motorcycle appeared to be traveling Eastbound on Blackstock at a high rate of speed, when it lost control and left the roadway coming to a rest in a parking lot.