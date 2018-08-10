Multiple people were pinned in their vehicle in a crash on Interstate 40 East in Knoxville involving a tractor-trailer.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, several people were pinned in the crash at 17th Street near the Alcoa Highway exit.

Traffic Alert: Multiple people pinned in a crash involving a tractor trailer on I-40E at 17th Street. Please keep clear of the area as crews work. Expected clear time: 7pm pic.twitter.com/gmahkpWjBO — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 8, 2018

First responders could be seen trying to free people pinned in a vehicle along the I-40 barrier. The semi-truck also appeared to have collided into a pick-up truck at its front.

At the moment, KPD has not said if there were any injuries. EMS and fire crews responded to the scene.

KPD said the wreck is expected to clear around 7 p.m.

