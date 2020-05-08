x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

Missing 8-year-old boy from Northwest Knoxville found Wednesday afternoon

The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for Jacob Swain, 8, in the area of Madison Road and Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (Aug. 5, 2020 4:30 p.m.): Officials said that Jacob Swain, 8, had been found and was being reunited with his family by 4:21 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

--OLD STORY--

The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for Jacob Swain, 8, in the area of Madison Road and Pleasant Ridge Road in Northwest Knoxville Wednesday afternoon. By 4:21 p.m., they said he was found and that he was being reunited with his family.

Swain was last seen wearing gray thermal pants and a green t-shirt with a dinosaur on the front, according to officials. They also said he could be wearing sandals. He is a white male with light brown hair.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBI

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter

Post by KnoxvillePD.