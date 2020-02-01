The Knoxville Police Department said a teen suffered non-life threatening wounds in a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to KPD, officers responded to several calls of shots being fired at the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

When they arrived, police were told a teenage male had been taken to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital with what were not believed to be life-threatening wounds.

Officers said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time. KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.