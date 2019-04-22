Two parents suffered serious injuries and their 3-year-old twins died after a house fire in Harlan County Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the twins were found dead inside the home. The coroner pronounced them deceased will send them to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Dennis Chad Howard, 39, and his wife, Allyson Howard, 42, were flown by medical helicopter to Augusta, Ga. to be treated for serious burns. Authorities said they are listed with life-threatening injuries.

The children's names have not been released.

The fire broke out of Ky 522 in Totz, Ky. around 11:18 a.m. Monday. Several fire departments were on the scene attempting to extinguish the fire.

One neighbor, Shawn Crow, said he saw the couple running out of the home. He went to help -- trying to keep the mother calm before she was flown to the hospital.

"His hair was on fire... that's the thing that stuck out to me. I was hoping nobody was in the house," Crow said. "I will never forget this day as long as I live, and it's always going to be in my memory as I look up there on the hill and see that house burnt. It's going to be a haunting memory, that is for sure."

Kentucky State Police is working with the Fire Marshalls Office to determine what started the fire.