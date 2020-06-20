KUB to resume service disconnections in August

KUB said customers with past-due payments will be notified in early July before disconnections resume on August 3.

The Knoxville Utilities Board announced it will resume service disconnections for customers that don't pay their bills stating later this summer.

KUB said starting August 3, customers who fail to pay late bills will have their service cut off. Customers with past-due balances will begin receiving notices beginning in early July about payment options and assistance resources, and door notices will be left prior to any disconnection.

KUB said it is in the process of a "gradual return to normal operations" like other businesses. Customers can call (865) 524-2911 to find out about bill payment assistance options.

"We encourage customers to call us as soon as they receive their bill if they are unable to pay," KUB said.

