The Knoxville Utilities Board is working to restore power in South Knoxville to more than 7,000 customers after a wire issue impacted two substations.

KUB said an issue with a primary line in the Island Home area cut off the path of electricity around 3:30 p.m. and impacted two substations, causing the lights to go out for many people in South Knox.

According to KUB, technicians were able to restore one of the substations and return power to roughly 4,500 customers. As of 5:00 p.m., about 2,600 were still without power as technicians worked tof fix the line.

KUB estimated the issue would be fixed around 6 p.m., but has since extended the timeframe to 8 p.m.

