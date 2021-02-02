LCSO asks for public's help finding missing 15-year-old boy after three days of searching

Officials said Tegan Daugherty was last seen at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, at his home.

LOUDON, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said they were still looking for a missing 15-year-old boy after three days of searching.

They said that Tegan Daugherty, 15, was last seen Sunday in his home in Loudon. Police said that he is believed to have left the area on a black bicycle with neon green stripes on the tires. They also said he was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue Jurassic Park t-shirt.

He also wears prescription eyeglasses and had them with him when he went missing, according to police.

Anyone with information about his location should call Loudon County dispatch at (865) 458-9081. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.