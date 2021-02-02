LCSO: Fight between neighbors turns into a shooting, killing one

Police said it was still an active investigation and no charges have been filed yet.

A fight broke out between two men in Philadelphia in Loudon County Thursday afternoon. It ended in a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 1:54 p.m., a 911 call came from Tony James, 62 years old. The caller said that a man had been shot, and emergency crews responded to the scene in the 8000 block of Pond Creek Road. There, they found 84-year-old Robert Blanton dead from gunshot wounds.

James was detained on the scene and taken to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office where he was interviewed.

“This is a tragic and senseless outcome to a very avoidable situation and our detectives are working diligently to examine all of the evidence available to us to determine why this happened," said Sheriff Tim Guider. “Our thoughts and our prayers are with the families of those involved.”