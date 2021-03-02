LCSO: Firefighters battle fire at Tellico Village Public Works Complex

LCSO said the building was completely engulfed in flames and smoke, when deputies arrived.

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office said deputies and firefighters responded to a fire at the Tellico Village Public Works Complex around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Tellico Village Fire Department and the Loudon County Fire and Rescue worked to extinguish the fire, LCSO said.

No word on if there were any injuries or if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.