You may have noticed something new this 4th of July--- your local liquor store may be open.

A new law passed this year allows sales of wine and liquor in Tennessee on Sundays and major holidays, including Independence Day. Before that, liquor sales were prohibited on those days.

It's up an individual liquor store to determine if they want to open the extra days.

You still can't buy in grocery stores on Sundays, but that will change in January 2019.

